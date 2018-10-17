Two people were arrested after Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies found heroin and meth inside a vehicle, along with the couples 9-month-old son, Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 80 on the west edge of Lincoln.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Wednesday the vehicle was pulled over just west of the NW 48th Street exit for following too closely.

Deputies found thousands of empty bundles used to contain heroin in the car. Wagner said one of the empty bundles was touching the baby’s pacifier. They also found 0.5 grams of meth and 0.5 grams of heroin.

The two other people in the car, 23-year-old Kaylin Wilson of Kersey, Pa., and 24-year-old Kyle Vanalstine of St. Mary, PA, are the baby’s parents.

Both were taken to jail for possession of a controlled substance and child abuse. The baby is now in child protective services.

The post Pennsylvania Couple In Lincoln Jail, Baby In Protection After Drug Bust appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.