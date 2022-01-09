Pedestrian-vehicle crash in south Lincoln leaves man in critical condition
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 9, 2021 – KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 15th and South Streets which left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Saturday night.
According to LPD, an 83-year-old male was struck at around 5:30 p.m. by an eastbound vehicle. LPD contacted the driver immediately after the incident. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
LPD believes that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.
This incident is still under investigation.