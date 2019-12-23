Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle Near 40th and O Street on Tuesday Dies

Our media partner 10/11 reports that Lincoln Police said a 28-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle while walking her bike on O Street last Tuesday has died. LPD said 28-year-old Melissa Haggart died from her injuries at a local hospital. The accident report lists Haggart as a transient.
According to police, Haggart was hit by a westbound car on O Street, between 40th and 42nd, around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. The 22-year-old driver reported she was driving her sedan in the left turn lane of O Street, preparing to turn south onto 40th Street.
The driver reported Haggart was walking a bicycle on the median and stepped off or fell from the median in front of the car. According to the accident report, the driver was not cited.
Haggart was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries later in the week.
