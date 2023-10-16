Pedestrian Hit by Car in West Lincoln Early Saturday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–Another pedestrian has been struck by a car while trying to cross West “O” Street over the weekend.

Lincoln Police Lt. Brian Golden told KFOR News that shortly after 1am Saturday LPD officers and LFR rescue crews responded to reports of a 27 year-old man being struck by a vehicle at NW 14th and West “O” Street. The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No further update has been provided.

The investigation is ongoing into what led to the collision.