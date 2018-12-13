Pedestrian Hit By Car Close To Downtown Lincoln

A 46 year old man is recovering after being hit by a car Wednesday night near Lincoln High.

Police Captain Ryan Dale told KFOR NEWS the man was crossing “K” Street in the crosswalk at 21st Street, but he didn’t have the right of way at the time. Captain Dale says a car, who had the green light, tried to swerve out of the way.

“Pedestrian’s head hit the windshield of the car, causing a significant head injury,” Dale said.

The man’s injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

Captain Dale said the pedestrian may have been drinking.