Peaceful Rally at UNL Wednesday Over Israeli/Palestinian Conflict

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 2)–Chants, flags were waving and speeches given at a peaceful rally Wednesday on UNL’s City Campus in front of the student union, over the situation between Israel and Palestine.

The students made demands to UNL, including that university ends its study-abroad program to Israel and disclose any investments into Israel. The students said they won’t stop rallying until their demands are met. UNL Chancellor Dr. Rodney Bennett put out a statement before the protest, saying while they are committed to protecting and promoting free expression, protesters should not jeopardize public safety, disrupt academic activities or destroy property.

Only a couple of uniformed UNL Police officers could be seen near Wednesday’s rally.