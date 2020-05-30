Peaceful Protest Turns Violent In Lincoln Early Saturday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–What started out as a peaceful protest at 27th and “O” streets around 1am Saturday, before some in the crowd attacked police and later looted a nearby convenience store.
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said businesses have been damaged and some officers and civilians suffered injuries, all of which have been minor. He said while there wasn’t an exact number immediately available, the amount of people arrested is small.
“Our officers were prepared,” Chief Bliemeister said, referencing when the protesters started to take any actions “that were in contrast to the values of this city.”
Some people gathering started to damage and loot the EZ-Go convenience store and windows were damaged to a Metro PCS. Graffiti was also spray painted on the buildings.
There was a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near 25th and “O” that may have led to the violence, but Bliemeister couldn’t verify that during his media briefing Saturday morning and no details were available.
Chief Bliemeister has been in contact with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Governor Pete Ricketts about the situation.
“This is not the way Lincoln reacts to tragedy,” Chief Bliemeister said in a plea to further prevent any more violent protests. “Have your voice heard, be outraged. We are outraged,” he added. “But don’t do it in a manner that hurts someone or damages someone else’s property.”
The chief also issued a statement Friday morning in reference to the video of George Floyd seen pinned to the ground with a knee in his neck by a police officer outside of a grocery store in Minneapolis. Bliemeister condemned what happened, calling the incident in Minneapolis “in director contrast to our use of control training and policies.”
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol has also been helping in securing the area around 27th and “O” and preventing anymore dangerous activity from occurring.