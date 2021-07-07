Peaceful Ending To Standoff Situation In Southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 7)–A standoff situation in southwest Lincoln on Wednesday morning ended peacefully, as a man wanted on a warrant refused to surrender.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force served a warrant at a home in the area of 1st and “A” Street and the man wanted refused to come out. According to a deputy on scene, the standoff was outside an apartment in the area.
Neighbors were forced to shelter in place during the standoff and the blocked off the area shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, and a number of law enforcement officials were on the scene. However, the person wanted came out peacefully and was taken into custody.