PBA Management Group ASM Global Launches VenueShield Environmental Hygiene Program
As local communities around the world consider reopening parts of their economies in the safest way possible, Pinnacle Bank Arena management group ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company, today announced plans to launch a new environmental hygiene protocol in response to evolving guest expectations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. VenueShield, a comprehensive and best-in-class program, will be deployed at more than 325 ASM Global facilities around the world, providing the highest levels of cleanliness and safety, while inspiring consumer confidence, all in partnership with leading medical professionals, industry experts, and public health officials.
“At the very heart of this effort is our focus on making our employees, tenants, and guests safe and comfortable in a welcoming environment,” said Bob Newman, President, and CEO of ASM Global. “ASM’s unique and unmatched worldwide footprint of leading convention centers, arenas, stadia, and theaters provides the input, data, and resources to adapt to our guests’ needs and expectations while further enhancing the quality of their experience in our venues.”
VenueShield will provide the most advanced hygienic safeguards that serve ASM Global’s clients, guests, staff, teams, talent, and all other visitors. Protocols will vary based on the type of facility and will be further customized for each unique location. All policies will be aligned with — and informed by — public health authorities, medical and industry experts.
VenueShield will be the ongoing company effort to define the customer journey of the future. It is designed to provide an evolving approach to the unique aspects surrounding each of ASM Global’s facilities and is guided by consistent input from the company’s venue experts around the world, representing every venue type.