Pay Wage Increase Approved for Bus Drivers, Other LPS Employees

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 11)–Lincoln Public Schools unanimously voted to move forward with its proposed bus driver pay raise.

The pay package approved by the School Board was negotiated with the Transportation Employee Association as a way to tackle a driver shortage across the district. The pay raises package for bus drivers, paraeducators and driver-trainees totaled an 11 percent hourly wage increase for workers.

The total package also includes increases in Social Security and retirement costs.