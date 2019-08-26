Patrol Intercepts Big Drug Shipment

(Monday, August 26. ) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a North Carolina man and seized approximately 270 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of THC concentrate, and several thousand THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Thursday evening.
Around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a Dodge Ram pickup make an improper lane change near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a State Patrol Drug Dog reacted to the smell coming from the covered bed of the truck.
A search of the area revealed the load.
The driver, David Shang, 27, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Shang was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.