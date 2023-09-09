Patriot Day Ceremony Set For Monday September 11

(KFOR Lincoln September 9, 2023) Lincoln residents are invited to a free 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Monday, September 11, on the north side of the State Capitol building, 1445 “K” St.

The Patriot Day event will pay tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The ceremony will include:

Flag raising by a combined Lincoln-Lancaster County Honor Guard

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Pipe and Drum Corps

Audio clips from September 11, 2001

Sounding of taps and a 21-gun salute conducted by the Lincoln Police Department

Remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow

A wreath posting to recognize those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as those who responded to the attacks on that day and since.

Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council committee members will read the names that appear on the Post 9/11 Monument and names of veterans with a Nebraska connection who have died in service since 9/11.

The event will be broadcast live on LNKTV, the City’s government access channel and facebook.com/LNKFireRescue. It is available on ALLO channel 2 and Spectrum channel 1300. The ceremony will also be available on demand at LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.

For more information on the event, visit lincoln.ne.gov/patriotday.