Pastor Tom Reaches Out On Behalf Of The Homeless
Lincoln, NE (June 16, 2022) The head of the People’s City Mission is spending an uncomfortable 24 hours. He’ll be outdoors, without food, shelter, or sleep, between now and 9:00 A.M. Friday. Pastor Tom Barber says his mission is to call attention to the plight of the homeless. His “Gimme Shelter” display is located outside the Hy Vee at 84th and Holdrege. He says the City Mission has been a lot busier lately.
“We’re seeing a big uptick, especially at our Help Center. People coming who didn’t come before, we’re seeing a few more families coming to our shelter who are getting evictions. It’s starting to heat up. We’re expecting a really tough summer.
Pastor Barber, says inflation and the bad economy are stressing everyone.
“I’ve heard stories now at the Help center of Moms who are putting less diapers on their kids, people skipping meals, it’s a very hard time.”
His point, is that everyone who’s not homeless or in poverty can help.
“It’s a perfect time for us to reach out and help somebody else.”
He also said that the upswing in requests for help has also put a strain on the Mission itself.
“When you have a bad economy, it does put a stress on your non profits because the people in need get hurt more than the rest of us. We all get hurt, we all get in trouble, but when you don’t have money it gets a lot harder.”
Pastor Tom will be manning a lawn chair just south of the main entrance of the Hy Vee until Friday morning.
“I’m inviting the public to just come and sit down for a minute and just talk about what’s going on. If they want to bring a case of water, that’s our ask this time. Just a case of water we can give away to the homeless this summer because it’s going to be hot. Even if they don’t have a case of water, just come by and say hi to me and share their thoughts.”