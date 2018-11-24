Passenger in Crash that Killed UNL Band Member Charged with Tampering with Evidence

A passenger is the fatal crash that killed a UNL band member on October 26 has been charged with tampering with evidence.

Court documents show 26-year-old Vancordeyah Watson is accused of throwing 21 grams of marijuana on the side of the road after police arrived.

After the crash, Watson walked across traffic to the east side of the road and dropped a sweatshirt, police said in court documents. Officers later found that sweatshirt and located two baggies with a total 21 grams of marijuana.

When Watson was interviewed by police, officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana and found another small bag of marijuana in his sock. Watson then admitted that he threw the marijuana after the crash.

Waltrivelish Watson, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested for motor vehicle homicide on earlier this month.