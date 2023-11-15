It’s HERE! Holiday dinners with the family. I find it very interesting that some of the dishes people bring to both Thanksgiving and Christmas gathers are about the same, and you don’t eat them at any other time of the year. Take green bean Cassarole. When do you ever eat that dish except on the holidays?

What’s the most hated side dish?

27% of Americans hate candied yams.

Green bean casserole was the second most hated Thanksgiving food

24% can’t stand cranberry sauce

Full list and story from huffpost.com