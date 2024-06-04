Parkway Drive, Bad Omens, Architects playing resurrected Mayhem Festival

The Mayhem Festival is back.

The longtime touring event, which has been on hiatus since 2015, will return as a one-day destination concert on Oct. 12 in San Bernardino, California. The bill includes Parkway Drive, Bad Omens, Architects, Jinjer, Kittie, Poppy, August Burns Red and We Came As Romans, among others.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MayhemFest.com.

Mayhem launched in 2008. Past lineups included Slipknot, Disturbed, Slayer, Korn, Rob Zombie, Avenged Sevenfold and Five Finger Death Punch.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.