Parkway Drive announces 20th anniversary tour

Parkway Drive has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the band’s 20th anniversary.

The outing, dubbed the Monsters of Oz tour, kicks off September 10 in Atlanta and concludes October 6 in Irvine, California. The bill will also include fellow Australian bands The Amity Affliction, Northlane and Make Them Suffer.

“20 years is a milestone in any career,” says frontman Winston McCall. “The journey that has [led] us to this moment has been insane, to say the least. We wanted to mark this time with a tour that represents who we are and where we come from.”

“For the first time on North American soil, we are bringing the fully-formed version of the Parkway Drive live experience,” McCall continues. “And if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing an all-Australian lineup with us. No compromise, no surrender. This is who we are — the Monsters of Oz. Come celebrate with us and burn it all away.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ParkwayDriveRock.com.

Parkway Drive’s most recent album is 2022’s Darker Still.

