Parks & Rec Dept Summer Program Guide

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department has released its 2017-2018 annual report and summer program guide. A downloadable version is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Free copies are also available at the following locations:

Parks and Recreation administration offices, 3131 “O” St., Suite 300

Recreation centers listed at parks.lincoln.ne.gov

Aging Partners locations listed at aging.lincoln.ne.gov

Lincoln City Libraries listed at lincolnlibraries.org

Lincoln City Golf Courses listed at lincolncitygolf.org

Area grocery store newspaper racks in 15 locations

The guide provides information about Parks and Recreation programs and activities throughout the City. The annual report includes project updates, highlights community events and provides information on programs in the areas of youth development, active living, vibrant neighborhoods and environmental stewardship.

“We hope residents will take a few minutes to learn more about their Parks and Recreation Department,” said Lynn Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director. “Our programs, facilities and services are focused on being ‘FUNdamental’ to the quality of life in Lincoln. We also hope people will use the program guide to continue or recommit to active, healthy living.”

Parks and Recreation will continue its wellness series of free summer programs as part of the department’s “Play in the Parks” program that began in 2017. The free summer programs include movies in the park, canoeing at Holmes Lake, water fitness classes, yoga in the park, and the Move More Lincoln Wellness Series.

For a list of dates and location of the free programs and information on other services and events, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

