Parks and Recreation Offering Ballfields For Rent
(KFOR NEWS May 14, 2020) In response to Governor Pete Rickett’s announcement this week that youth baseball and softball may resume in June, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department is working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on plans for the operation of ballfields this summer. All adult softball leagues have been canceled.
Parks and Recreation does not offer youth baseball or softball, but the department does rent its fields to youth sports organizers. The department’s online reservation of practice fields is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov no more than 2 weeks in advance of the desired date. Online reservations for practice field time will be available Monday, May 18 for times on Monday, June 1,the first day practice is allowed. Those who want to reserve fields for games, can contact the Athletics office at 402-441-7892.
Lynn Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director, said adult sports will not be allowed to resume so the department does not plan to offer adult softball programming this summer.
For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
