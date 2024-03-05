Parks and Rec Officials Getting Input On Woods Tennis Center Expansion Proposal

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 5)–There are some differences of opinion when it comes to expansion of the Woods Tennis Center at Woods Park and neighbors in the area in support of preservation of the green space.

“The neighbors are aware of it. They’re watching it”, said Lincoln Parks and Rec Director Maggie Stuckey Ross. “Change has happened in this park over the years and they have been vocal in their feedback how they think the park should be used.”

On the flip side, Stuckey Ross told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Tuesday the tennis center hosts events like the State High School Tennis Tournament and the facility is used frequently. A proposal to add four indoor courts and three outdoor courts, along with more parking, is on the table for Parks and Rec to consider.

After a series of public meetings, an online survey will be open through March 17th. Stuckey Ross says they hope to have a final decision on the expansion by May.