Park Volunteers Sought

The city is looking for volunteers to help clean up the Roper East Park, at 9th and Adams streets, from 8 to 11 a.m. on this coming Saturday. Anyone willing to help should meet at 9th Street and Butler Avenue. Duties will include helping to remove small volunteer trees. Registration is not required, but new volunteers are asked to complete a volunteer application form at the Parks Department web site.

(http://parks.lincoln.ne.gov/volunteer).

Supplies will be provided, but each person helping should dress for the weather and bring garden gloves. The event is part of Lincoln’s “Volunteer in Parks” Saturday series. The final event, at a park yet to be announced, will be the morning of November 17th.

