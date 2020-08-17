Parents of Nebraska Football Players Also Write Letter To Big Ten About Cancelled Season
LINCOLN–(KFOR/Hail Varsity Aug. 17)–A letter from parents of Nebraska football players has been sent to the Big Ten Conference and commissioner Kevin Warren, wanting transparency into the decision to cancel the 2020 season.
Hail Varsity Magazine talked to several parents, including Dale Robinson, the father of Husker running back Wan’Dale Robinson, who said he supports the players getting to play. Dale Robinson said, quote, “My son wants to play. We all know the risks,”-end quote, in reference to COVID-19.
Nebraska parents have now joined parents of players from Iowa, Ohio State and Penn State in seeking answers from the Big Ten about not playing football and reasoning for the decision.
Here’s the letter: