Parcel of Land Could Be Provided for Malone Center Expansion Project

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 6)–The Malone Community Center is looking to expand and to help out, the Lincoln City Council is considering selling a piece of land north of the center’s location off of 20th and “U” streets.

The parcel of land that would be transferred to the Malone Center is bordered by Antelope Creek to the west, 22nd Street to the east and Vine Street to the north. At the recommendation of city officials, that piece of land would be sold for $1.

The Malone Center will demolish the current building and replace it with a new, three-story, 52,000 square foot building with additional parking. The cost of the new building would be around $20-million.

“Our new space will reflect our commitment to growth and excellence and serve as a platform for our work building the path out of poverty for those we serve. We will build Malone’s new facility and realize our vision of prosperity and growth for the Lincoln community,” said John Goodwin, Malone Center Director.

The City Council votes next Monday on the land transfer to the Malone Center.