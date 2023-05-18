Paperwork Filed Toward Process of Putting Medical Marijuana Initiative Before Nebraska Voters

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Nebraska Examiner May 18)–Advocates for allowing medical marijuana in Nebraska have filed the paperwork in the Secretary of State’s office to start a petition drive in hopes of getting the 100,000 signatures needed to put the issue on the 2024 ballot.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana told the Nebraska Examiner on Thursday their effort consists of two petitions, both statutory — one to set up the doctor patient system and one to regulate the industry. Petitioners last year failed gather enough signatures to qualify for the 2022 ballot amid financial problems that blocked hiring professional petition circulators.

Right now, 38 states, three territories and the District of Columbia allow the medical use of cannabis products.