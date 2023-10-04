Papa, Take the Wheel: Carrie Underwood catches Roach concert in Tennessee

If you went to the Papa Roach concert in Franklin, Tennessee, on Tuesday, you might’ve also seen Carrie Underwood.

The country star and American Idol winner was in attendance for the “Last Resort” rockers’ performance, as evidenced by a photo posted on the Papa Roach Facebook.

“The legend herself Carrie Underwood rolled out to our show last night in Franklin, Tennessee,” the post’s caption reads. “Thanks for the support Carrie.”

You may recall that Underwood is a big rock fan; she’s covered Ozzy Osbourne and recently opened for Guns N’ Roses.

Papa Roach, meanwhile, is currently on the road with Shinedown‘s Revolutions Live tour, which also features Spiritbox.

