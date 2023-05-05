Papa Roach’s “Cut the Line” hits #1 on ﻿’Billboard’﻿ Mainstream Rock Airplay chart

Papa Roach‘s “Cut the Line” has cut in front of every other song on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The track has climbed to the #1 spot on the ranking, giving Jacoby Shaddix and company their ninth Mainstream Rock Airplay leader, and the third off the “Last Resort” outfit’s 2022 album, Ego Trip, following “Kill the Noise” and “No Apologies.”

“Cut the Line” also ends the reign of Linkin Park’s “Lost,” which had ruled Mainstream Rock Airplay for the last eight weeks. “Lost,” which features lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington, is a song originally from the Meteora sessions that was unearthed for the recent 20th anniversary reissue of the 2003 album.

Next weekend, Papa Roach will play the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. In the fall, they’ll hit the road on a U.S. tour with Shinedown.

