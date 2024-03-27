Papa Roach and That Jacoby Love!

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix loves his bandmates.

In a new interview, the singer said, “Yeah, man. I’ve got to tell you, it’s a brotherhood. It’s a family. We’ve been doing this since we were teenagers, since we were kids, and this bond that we built together is something that just, honestly, I don’t know what could break this bond.”

He went on to say, “I’m into commitment. This band is a testament to that. My marriage to my wife Kelly is a testament to that. I’ve been with my band just as long as I’ve been with my wife. It’s this thing that’s just constant in my life, and I’m so grateful for it. Not a lot of people get to do what we do, and so I approach it with gratitude.”

