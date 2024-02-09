Papa Roach teases “a lot of surprises” while signing new representation deal

Papa Roach is making moves.

As Billboard reports, the “Last Resort” outfit has signed a new worldwide live representation with Wasserman Music.

“Since the pandemic started, we really pushed ourselves and believed that we controlled our own destiny,” frontman Jacoby Shaddix says in a statement to Billboard. “We started our own label, hired the right teams, and have found an excellent niche in social media where our music, our personalities, and our fans meet. A full-service company that understands our vision & can help us navigate this growth in the multi-media landscape is essential.”

Shaddix adds, “Next year will bring a lot of surprises!”

Notably, 2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of Papa Roach’s breakout album, 2000’s Infest. Papa Roach had planned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Infest in 2020, but then 2020 happened.

The most recent Papa Roach album is 2022’s Ego Trip.

