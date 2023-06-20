Papa Roach & Spiritbox announce run of fall shows

Papa Roach and Spiritbox have announced a run of shows together for the fall.

The five-date outing spans from September 10 in Baltimore to October 10 in Lubbock, Texas. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PapaRoachMerch.com or Spiritbox.com.

Both Papa Roach and Spiritbox are also opening for Shinedown‘s upcoming U.S. fall tour, launching September 3 in St. Louis, Missouri.

