Papa Roach shares live “Scars” recording featuring Chris Daughtry

Papa Roach has released a new live version of their 2004 song “Scars” featuring guest vocals by Chris Daughtry.

The joint performance was recorded during a 2023 concert in Nashville. Proceeds from the track will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which Papa Roach previously supported with their song “Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark).”

“Joining voices with the legendary Chris Daughtry on ‘Scars’ was not only a surprise for fans at a sold out show, but the live recording was so great that we wanted to share it with the world,” says Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “Immediately, Chris was all-in on this track also benefiting the AFSP and their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide — a cause that means so much much to us both.”

You can listen to the live “Scars” recording now via digital outlets.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

