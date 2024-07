Show me rock bands on Celebrity Family Feud!

Papa Roach and Daughtry will be competing in the Steve Harvey-hosted game show’s latest episode, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Both groups will be playing in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Previous bands who’ve guested on Celebrity Family Feud include Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

