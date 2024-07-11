Papa Roach announces free acoustic concert

Papa Roach is unplugging for a free concert.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix and guitarist Jerry Horton are performing an acoustic show on Friday in Sacramento, California. The set is part of Sacramento’s Concerts in the Park series.

“SacTown Rollout this Friday for a free show!” Papa Roach says.

Meanwhile, Papa Roach recently announced a 2025 European tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 album, Infest. The RIAA-certified triple-Platinum record spawned the band’s signature hit, “Last Resort.”

