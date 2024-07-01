Papa Roach announces 25th anniversary ‘Infest﻿’ European tour

Papa Roach is celebrating the upcoming 25th anniversary of their 2000 album, Infest, with a European tour in 2025.

The outing, dubbed the Rise of the Roach tour, runs from Jan. 25 in Hamburg, Germany, to Feb. 7 at London’s Wembley Arena.

A presale begins Tuesday ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RiseoftheRoach.com.

Infest, the sophomore Papa Roach album, spawned the band’s signature hit, “Last Resort.” It’s been certified triple-Platinum by the RIAA.

