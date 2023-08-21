Pantera rocks “Walk” with Randy Blythe & Rita Haney during Texas show

Pantera invited a few special guests onstage during their show in The Woodlands, Texas, on Thursday, August 17.

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe and Rita Haney, longtime partner of late guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, joined the reformed metal outfit to shout the chorus of the signature Pantera tune “Walk.”

Fan-shoot footage of the onstage collaboration is streaming now on YouTube.

Pantera’s trip through their home state also featured a birthday tribute to Dime during an August 20 show in Austin. The band posted an Instagram video of Blythe and Haney wheeling out a cart of drinks for everyone onstage to raise a toast to Dime.

Pantera reformed at the end of 2022 with vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown alongside Black Label Society‘s Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who respectively replaced the late Abbott brothers, Dime and Vinnie Paul. They’re currently on a U.S. tour with support from Lamb of God﻿ and are playing shows opening for Metallica.

