Paid Leave For Superintendent For SE Nebraska District After Fight Caught On Video

A school superintendent at a southeast Nebraska school district has been placed on paid leave following an incident involving video of a fight among students.

Auburn Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Reiman was placed on leave Wednesday night after video posted on social media seemed to show him in his home viewing security footage of the fight in a school hallway.

A voice believed to be Reiman’s on the online video narrates and laughs about the fight. Some students, parents and teachers turned out Wednesday night at the school board meeting in a show of support for Reiman.

Board members won’t comment.