P.O.D. releasing new song “Drop” with Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe

P.O.D. has new music on the way.

The “Youth of a Nation” outfit will release a song called “Drop” on Friday, September 22. The track features Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe.

You can presave “Drop” now and check out a 15-second preview of the tune now via P.O.D.’s Facebook.

P.O.D’s most recent album is 2018’s Circles.

Blythe and LoG, meanwhile, dropped a new album, Omens, in October 2022.

