P.O.D. drops new ﻿’Veritas’﻿ song, “Lies We Tell Ourselves”

P.O.D. has premiered a new song called “Lies We Tell Ourselves,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Veritas.

“Everybody lies to themselves!” declares frontman Sonny Sandoval. “Just don’t believe it.”

You can listen to “Lies We Tell Ourselves” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Veritas, the follow-up to 2018’s Circles, drops May 3. It also includes collaborations with Lamb of God‘s Randy Blythe and Jinjer‘s Tatiana Shmayluk.

P.O.D. will launch a U.S. tour in April. Bad Wolves will also be on the bill.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.