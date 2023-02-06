Ozzy Wins!

courtesy j terry

Ozzy Osbourne has ended his near 29-year Grammy drought.

The 74-year-old ex-Black Sabbath singer got the award for best rock album for his 13th solo record, “Patient Number 9,” which was released in September last year.

He also won the prize for best metal performance for the single ‘Degradation Rules’ featuring his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

Osbourne, who was not present at the ceremony, passed a message along through his producer Andrew Watt, who said the rocker had given him two messages for the audience; “I love you all” and “F*** off.”