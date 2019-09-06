Ozzy and……Post Malone?

You may not be a fan but I really enjoy lots of different music!
Ozzy Osbourne‘s collaboration with Post Malone is out
I really dig another Post Malone track he did with guitarist Watt (Andrew Wotman) called “Burning Man” – very different!
This new track, titled “Take What You Want,” begins with Ozzy’s power ballad-esque vocals. The Black Sabbath frontman returns later in the song to sing the hook, followed by a ripping guitar solo.
“Take What You Want,” which also features rapper Travis Scott, is featured on Posty’s new album Hollywood’s Bleeding.
Ozzy, meanwhile, has been recovering from surgery after suffering a fall in his home earlier this year, aggravating injuries he sustained in a 2003 ATV accident. He postponed all of his tour dates this year to 2020. He’s expected to return to the road in January.
Check it out!