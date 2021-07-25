Overnight stabbing sends Lincoln man to the hospital
LINCOLN (Jul. 25, 2021 – KFOR) – Lincoln Police officers were called to 19th and G Street on Saturday night after a man was stabbed during an altercation involving four people.
According to LPD, a fight broke out in the area around 11:00 p.m., and during that fight one of the participants pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, a 42-year-old Lincoln man. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers say that the suspect immediately fled the scene, but that his identity is known to police. LPD are withholding the suspect’s name until an arrest has been made.
It is still unclear what circumstances led to the fight, but police say that there is not an ongoing threat to the public.