Overnight Ramp Closures Begin June 25 at US-77/I-80 Interchange

(KFOR Lincoln June 24, 2023) Weather permitting, June 23, I-80 off ramp closures will occur at the US-77 and I-80 interchange (Exit 397) for overnight concrete pavement repair work, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The I-80 off-ramps will be closed starting at 7:00 p.m. and will re-open at 6:00 a.m. the following day. Anticipated completion is June 24.

The detour routes for the closures will utilize exits 395 and 399. The detour routes will be identified by signing and/or portable dynamic message boards. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.