Overnight Crash in Central Lincoln Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–Lincoln Police are still investigating an overnight crash just east of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

It happened around 1:30am Monday at Capitol Parkway and “A” Street, where one person was injured. Lt. Jason Goodwin told KFOR News that person was taken to a hospital, with what may be critical injuries.

The driver is in stable condition. More information about the crash could be released at Monday’s media briefing.