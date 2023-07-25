104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Overheated Rangefinder Believed to be Suspected Cause of Fire In Truck Bed

July 25, 2023 12:50PM CDT
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 25)–A rangefinder left inside a golf club bag that was in the back of a pickup truck bed got overheated from being out in the sun and caught on fire late Monday afternoon in a southeast Lincoln neighborhood.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, an investigator found the golf bag in the truck bed parked outside a home northwest of 98th and Pine Lake Road and the rangefinder was in a side pocket or bag. The rangefinder uses lithium batteries and heat built up in the bag, after being out in the sun.

Fire officials say it’s similar to leaving a cellphone out in the sun, but it will shut off when it gets overheated. The rangefinder, though, doesn’t shut off. It kept absorbing heat and it started on fire.

