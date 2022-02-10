Overall Crime Rate In Lincoln Fell By 6.2% In 2021
LINCOLN–(News Release Feb. 10)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins today released crime statistics for calendar year 2021 showing that the City’s overall reported crime fell by 6.2% compared to 2020 and 3.3% compared to the five-year average (2016 through 2020). Violent crime – murder, aggravated assault, rape, and robbery – decreased 15.3% compared to 2020 and 1.1% compared to the five-year average.
“Our administration believes that city government, at its best, helps everyone coexist and reach their full human potential,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Public safety is our number one priority, so maintaining a low crime rate and seeing significant decreases in violent crime over the past year is great news for our city and the people who call Lincoln home.”
Crime statistics are compiled by the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) as part of the FBI’s national Uniform Crime Reporting program, which tracks murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, auto theft, larceny theft, burglary and arson.
Chief Ewins said the number of crimes per 100,000 in population was 3,155 in 2021, the lowest rate from 2016 through 2021. “When we look at 34 U.S. cities of similar size, Lincoln has the 12th lowest rate of crimes per 100,000 in population,” Ewins said. “Lincoln remains a safe community thanks to the hard work and commitment of our public safety professionals and the involvement and support of our businesses, neighborhoods, and residents.”
Other 2021 findings include the following:
- Reports of sexual assault and rape decreased 15.6% from 2021 compared to 2020.
- Catalytic converter thefts were up from 274 in 2020 to 978 in 2021, an increase of 257%.
- Auto thefts were up 63% in 2021 compared to the five-year average. Data shows that 17% of the stolen vehicles were left running, and 24% had the keys inside. About 82% of the vehicles stolen in 2021 have been recovered.
- Larceny from autos was down 7.8% compared to 2020, but up 17.3% compared to the five-year average.
- The number of stolen firearms in 2021 was 135, on pace with the five-year average of 137. About 35% of the stolen guns were taken from vehicles. A quarter of the guns stolen in 2021 have been recovered.
- Residential burglaries were down 24% in 2021 compared to the five-year average and commercial burglaries were down 6% compared to the five-year average.
- The number of mental health related calls increased from 3,795 in 2020 to 3,838 in 2021.
More information on LPD is available at police.lincoln.ne.gov.