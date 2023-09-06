Over $7,000 Worth of Tools Missing From Job Site

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–More than $7,300 worth of tools about $400 damage was done, when a burglary happened sometime before 8am Tuesday at a construction site on the eastern end of downtown Lincoln.

Police were called to the work site near 22nd and “P” Streets when an employee found one of the storage containers had been tampered. Various construction tools were missing.

So far, there are no suspects and if you have information on this theft, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.