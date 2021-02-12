Over 2,500 Lancaster County Residents Vaccinated Today
Lincoln, NE (February 12, 2021) The fourth large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena today resulted in just over 2,500 Lancaster County residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Most of those vaccinated today are residents age 75 and up and their spouses. The clinic for this age group will continue Saturday, and vaccinations are by appointment only.
If individuals in the 75 and up age group want to get vaccinated but have not registered, they can register online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or can call 402-441-8006 for registration assistance. They will be contacted at the next opportunity to schedule an appointment. LLCHD encourages people to receive COVID-19 vaccine as soon as its available to them.
CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Bryan Health, private practice providers, and office staff are working with other community partners to provide extra support and assistance for the clinics to help ensure accessibility and mobility for the population being served. Those measures include the following:
- The vaccination clinic is taking place on two levels, and both are easily accessible.
- Wheelchairs are available. If clinic participants have limited mobility, they are encouraged to bring their own wheelchairs or walkers, if possible.
- A family member or caregiver is welcome to accompany the person receiving the vaccine through the process.
- Extra staff is available to help those who may need additional assistance.
- Free parking is available in the garage attached to the west side of the Arena and in the Red garage south of the Arena. Courtesy shuttles will be provided for those who need transportation from the Red parking garage to the arena. Both garages are most easily accessed by driving west on “N” Street and then north on Pinnacle Arena Drive. Guides will direct clinic participants to the parking garages.
- For clinic attendees using StarTran, a shuttle is providing transportation to and from the heated shelter at StarTran Stop 3, which is on the east side of the Gold’s Building closest to “N” Street, to the clinic site at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The shuttles will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is now vaccinating individuals in the Phase 1B priority group, which includes individuals age 65 and up, those from age 18 to 65 with underlying conditions, and essential workers.
Other vaccination efforts this week include the following:
- As part of LLCHD’s ongoing partnership with hospital providers, Bryan Health and Lincoln Surgical Hospital are providing vaccine by appointment through some smaller vaccine clinics to people age 65 and older with serious medical conditions that increase risk for severe illness from COVID-19 such as COPD and serious lung disease.
- LLCHD worked with pharmacy partners to provide on-site vaccinations to residents of independent living communities this week.
- Some first responders including adult and child protective services workers, are being vaccinated this week. Utility workers are next on the state’s priority list for essential workers, and some received the vaccine this week.
So far, about 34,488 Lancaster County residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
About 74,563 Lancaster County residents have registered using the online form at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. While the vaccine is not yet available for the general public, as doses become available, those who are registered will receive an appointment to be vaccinated.
Registration is open to all County residents, but LLCHD says those who are in Phase 1B should register soon. LLCHD will work directly with those designated as essential workers included in Phase 1B and their employers.
Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist those who need help to register. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance, may call the COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to register. The form is available in English and Spanish. LLCHD also has interpreters available to assist callers who speak other languages.
The simple electronic form captures basic information that will be used to help determine when the individual can be vaccinated. The information goes into a secure system and is strictly confidential. As vaccine becomes available, LLCHD will contact people who are registered to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated.
Residents do not need to register on both the Lancaster County site and the state site.
LLCHD and the state health department can securely share data as needed. Signing up on both sites will not cause any issues but is not necessary.
Vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time. LLCHD urges the public to be patient and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces, close contact, and confined spaces.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 or visit CDC.org/coronavirus.