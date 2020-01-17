Over 100 Pounds Of Pot Found During I-80 Stop In NW Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–A traffic stop around 9:30am Thursday leads Lincoln Police to seizing just over 100 pounds of marijuana and over $1,500 cash.
The stop happened along Interstate 80 near the Lincoln Airport, when a car from Washington State had committed several traffic violations. Police say the driver and passenger were contacted and had different stories about their travel plans.
The officer who made the stop, according to investigators, thought something suspicious was going on. A K-9 was brought in and smelled drugs coming from inside the car. The officer found four black bags with just over 100 pounds of marijuana and the cash.
Police say 36-year-old Valissa Lewis and 40-year-old Lakeisha Hopkins were cited for possession with intent to deliver.