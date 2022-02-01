Outgoing Attorney General Endorses Lincoln State Senator As His Replacement
LINCOLN, NE – On Tuesday, Speaker Mike Hilgers announced that Attorney General Doug Peterson has endorsed his campaign to be Nebraska’s next Attorney General.
“Sandi and I have known Mike and Heather for years, and I have seen his work up close over the last several years while he has served in the Legislature,” Peterson said. “Mike has the temperament, skills, and principles to be an outstanding Attorney General. I am proud to endorse him, and he has my full support.”
“Heather and I have been grateful for Doug and Sandi’s friendship and service over the years, and it is truly an honor to receive Attorney General Peterson’s endorsement. From his work on human trafficking, to his defense of the Constitution, to his support of law enforcement, Attorney General Peterson has been a steadfast defender of Nebraska communities and families,” Speaker Hilgers said. “As attorney general, I will continue his work to protect the rule of law and defend the Constitution.”
Attorney General Peterson’s endorsement adds his support to a strong list of endorsements including Governor Pete Ricketts, Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley, United States Senator Deb Fischer, Congressman Don Bacon, Congressman Adrian Smith, former Governor Dave Heineman, and former Governor Kay Orr, among many others.