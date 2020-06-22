      Weather Alert

Outbuilding At Home Near Branched Oak Lake Destroyed By A Fire

Jun 22, 2020 @ 1:25pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 22)—An outbuilding was fully engulfed in flames Friday night at a home close to Branched Oak Lake in northwestern Lancaster County.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Todd Duncan on Monday said it happened at a home near NW 98th and West Raymond Road.  The outbuilding suffered $154,000 in damage and housed a 2013 Chevy Silverado truck, tools, two ATVs, a motorcycle and a 1959 Chevy pickup truck, along with the outbuilding, were destroyed.

No one was hurt in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

 

