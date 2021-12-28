Out in public

How do you do the simple things in life where you’re famous and very recognizable? A Covid mask will do the job. Slash and family visited Disneyland for Christmas. First off…that’s pretty freakn cool that he took his whole family, and long time girlfriend, to Disneyland. I’m sure he doesn’t have enough time in the day to relax and spend time with family. I find it interesting when super stars (movies or music) venture out in the public. How do you manage to just do your thing with out being an asshole to fans because you’re with your family and don’t want to take photos or sign stuff?
I’ve really only run into 1 famous musician in a public setting. As my wife and I were on our way to the platform to see Mt. Rushmore we walked pasted Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider as he was coming down the sidewalk. I just held up my hand for a high five and “Hello Dee” in passing. Dee was with a few other people and on vacation during the Sturgis rally. That was as much as I wanted to bother him with. Had I been in a restaurant or the same room as he was I would never approach him for a photo or signature. I think it’s super uncool to bug famous people when they’re just trying to be normal people doing normal things That’s just me of course.
